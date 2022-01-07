Discovery soars 17% as BofA adds momentum to merger story
Jan. 07, 2022 3:22 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA), TDISCK, DISCBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is up 16.5%, its biggest daily move up in years and bringing its weekly gain near 27%.
- Investors (many of whom were looking for a reason to buy in) seem to be engaging in relief buying after the company - set for a major media merger with Warner Bros. (T +2.8%) - gets a nod of approval from BofA, which upgraded the shares to Buy earlier.
- Discovery's other share classes are sharply higher as well: DISCB +14.2%; DISCK +16.8%.
- Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich pointed to "highly complementary assets" between the two companies and the "potential to be the most dynamic global media company," with a very favorable risk/reward outlook.
- BofA may just be giving an accelerant to some positive momentum that started earlier in the week before a pullback likely driven by the wider market. On Monday, official news came that Europe cleared Discovery for its planned sole control of WarnerMedia as part of the AT&T transaction.
- That was followed by a midweek update from AT&T (T +2.8%) CEO John Stankey, who made a conference appearance in place of CFO Pascal Desroches and said with the Discovery shareholder vote next up, the transaction is moving exactly according to plan.