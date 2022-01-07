Public Service Enterprise jumps to all-time high after J.P. Morgan upgrade

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +2.1%) rallies to historic highs after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $73 price target, as it reshuffles its ratings in the utilities sector to better align with expected total return potential.
  • JPM says relative valuations of utilities continue to screen attractive compared to historical levels, and the energy transition provides a robust investment opportunity in the sector.
  • Additionally, JPM downgrades American Water Works (AWK -0.8%) to Underweight from Neutral with a $171 target and cuts DTE Energy (DTE +0.3%) to Neutral from Overweight with a $126 PT.
  • While the S&P 500 index rallied 27% in 2021, utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) trailed all S&P sectors with a gain of just 14%.
