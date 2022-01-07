Why did Etsy stock go down today? Tech firm gives up Needham-linked gains

  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) declined sharply on Friday, one day after Needham named it its top stock for 2022.
  • Analyst Anna Andreeva said she expects the Brooklyn, New York-based e-commerce firm to power through the post-pandemic period "for the foreseeable future."
  • She also said that while the House of Brands portfolio is still small, at less than 15% of gross merchandize volumes, Etsy's (ETSY) "expertise should drive sales/take rates and ultimately profitability."
  • At last check, Etsy (ETSY) shares were down more than 5% to $185.75, sitting near a six-month low.
  • In November, Bank of America said holiday credit card spending was off the charts, with Etsy (ETSY) seen as a likely beneficiary.
