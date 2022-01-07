Analysts offer tepid review of Shell's Q4 trading update

  • Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A +1.2%) Q4 update was viewed negatively by some analysts, according to a Wall Street Journal wrapup, even as the company pledged to buy back $5.5B of shares "at pace."
  • Shell's update lags market expectations, says ING analyst Quirijn Mulder, noting the company will not reach its $6.3B adjusted earnings forecast for the quarter.
  • ING maintains its Hold rating with a €20.50 price target, "as we believe all good news of RDS is discounted in the current share price."
  • The update is slightly below prior guidance, with multiple figures now at the low end of the company's prior outlook, RBC Capital's Biraj Borkhataria says.
  • Liquefied natural gas volumes are lower than expected, as operational issues hurt production, the analyst notes.
  • Jefferies analysts expect double-digit downgrades to Q4 consensus earnings and cash flow, but say the update does not point to structural headwinds that should hurt 2022 projections.
  • Shell is "positioned to meet growing global demand for energy and has a management compensation structure aligned with the interests of shareholders," David Trainer writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
