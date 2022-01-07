Why did Virgin Galactic rocket today? Stock rebounds after hitting record low
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shares soared on Friday, rebounding after the space tourism company hit an all-time low on Thursday.
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) gained more than 5% to finish at $12.45, though they have fallen more than 76% over the past six months, as the company has been plagued by investigations over safety and delays.
- Co-founded by Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has seen some hiccups in recent months, which have weighed on shares, including an investigation - which it was later cleared of - as well as continued setbacks on its commercial flight operations, most recently telling the public in October that it was pushing back the start of its commercial space tourism to the end of 2022.
- In November, Branson disclosed he sold another $300 million of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock. The company recently expanded its priority list for prospective space fliers by offering the chance to secure a spot on a flight for a $10,000 deposit.