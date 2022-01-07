Why did T-Mobile stock fall today? Analysts pick through subscriber update
Jan. 07, 2022 4:04 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has finished the day down 5% after yesterday's afternoon's report of preliminary subscriber numbers for the fourth quarter - which generally topped estimates on postpaid subscribers while the larger group of figures drew some nitpicks.
- The company's stock was higher just after the closing bell yesterday but moved lower in postmarket trading as investors absorbed the subscriber data. And the stock was lower out of the opening bell today.
- Analysts raised some flags about key figures. RBC said that postpaid phone net additions came in mostly in line with Street expectations, but T-Mobile may be a victim of its own success here: “Investors may have been hoping for more given the high bar management has set over the years by consistently beating expectations."
- Meanwhile, at Neutral KeyBanc Capital Markets, the "mixed" numbers were still better than KeyBanc expected overall. But “Commentary around heightened Sprint churn in 2022 and higher capex in 2022 leaves us cautious, given consensus expectations remain too aggressive."
- T-Mobile noted postpaid phone churn was a 1.1% for Q4. vs 1.03% in the prior-year period (and 0.96% in Q3). And prepaid churn was up to 3.01% vs. a prior-year 2.92% (and Q3's 2.9%).
- Earlier, UBS named T-Mobile as its top pick in Wireless as part of its 2022 look-ahead in Communications/Media stocks.