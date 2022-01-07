Reddit could reportedly stage IPO in March; Goldman, Morgan Stanley working on deal
Jan. 07, 2022 4:20 PM ETREDDITBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Reddit (REDDIT) could go public as soon as March in a deal that would value the company as high as $15 billion.
- The social media giant has engaged Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to work on the IPO, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing sources close to the matter.
- Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a funding round led by Fidelity last summer, Bloomberg said.
- In December, Reddit said that it has confidentially filed with US regulators to conduct an IPO.
- Despite rapid growth since its founding in 2005, Reddit is not yet profitable.