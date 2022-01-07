Reddit could reportedly stage IPO in March; Goldman, Morgan Stanley working on deal

Jan. 07, 2022 4:20 PM ETREDDITBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2015 - Day 3

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Reddit (REDDIT) could go public as soon as March in a deal that would value the company as high as $15 billion.
  • The social media giant has engaged Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to work on the IPO, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing sources close to the matter.
  • Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a funding round led by Fidelity last summer, Bloomberg said.
  • In December, Reddit said that it has confidentially filed with US regulators to conduct an IPO.
  • Despite rapid growth since its founding in 2005, Reddit is not yet profitable.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.