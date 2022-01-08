Use this app and call me in the morning: The promise of prescription digital therapeutics
Jan. 08, 2022 1:49 PM ETBetter Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX), PEARDNAA, TDOCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- When it comes to treating diseases, some doctors are looking beyond traditional medicines as therapies.
- A growing number of health care professionals are recognizing the value of prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), a type of evidence-based software program that provides behavioral therapy or other type of therapeutic intervention.
- Digital therapeutics can be used on their own or as a complement to other treatments.
- PDTs have demonstrated efficacy in clinical trials, have been FDA approved via the 510(k) premarket notification or de novo classification processes, and are typically reimbursed through one's health insurance benefits.
- The space received a lot of attention in August 2020 when Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) announced its $18.5B acquisition of Livongo which specializes in applied health signals using both artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide actionable health insights to patients.
- In October 2021, a Business Research Company report projected that the global digital therapeutics market would grow from ~$3.5B in 2020 to $4.2B in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%.
- However, only a handful of PDTs are FDA approved, according to Exits & Outcomes.
- Just today, Bloomberg reported that Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I (NASDAQ:DNAA), a SPAC led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, is interested in combining with privately held Akili Interactive, valuing the company at more than $800M. Akili's Endeavor Rx product for ADHD is delivered through an action video game.
- While most companies in the PDT space are privately held, two publicly traded companies stand out: Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX).
- Both recently came to the public market through SPAC deals. Better began trading in late October while Pear followed in mid November.
- Pear has caught the attention of several Street firms. BTIG and Citi issued recently initiated the stock as buy recommendations recently, while Cowen gave an outperform rating last month. BTIG has a $12 price target on shares (~106% upside based on Friday's close).
- Pear has three marketed products: reSET for substance use disorder; reSET-O for opioid use disorder; and Somryst for chronic insomnia.
- Pear has several other PDTs in development, especially in the psychiatry and neurology space, though those are in the proof-of-concept stage.
- Better Therapeutics (BTTX) has several PDTs in development, but its most advanced candidate, BT-001, is in the pivotal phase for type 2 diabetes.
- Better CEO and Co-founder Kevin Appelbaum tells Seeking Alpha that his company is focused on cardiometabolic diseases as they share common root causes, such as behaviors and choices that people make.
- "We've got this enormous class of diseases...yet we're relying almost exclusively on medications to treat the symptoms of those disease while spending almost nothing to deal with the causes," he says, adding that health outcomes aren't going to change by treating symptoms rather than causes.
- Appelbaum says a readout of primary endpoint data on the BT-001 pivotal trial is expected this quarter. He adds that because people with diabetes often have comorbidities such as hypertension and high cholesterol, data will be generated across other conditions.
- The company plans on enrolling patients for its second cardiometabolic PDT in 2H 2022, and a third PDT in Q1 2023.
- Better is followed by four Street analysts. Three have strong buy ratings and one gave an outperform. Three of the four gave price targets: $21, $17, and $15. Better closed on Friday at $4.98.
- Despite the promise of PDTs, there are a couple of impediments that may get in the way of greater adoption.
- The first, as Epstein Becker & Green attorney Bradley Merrill Thompson points out, is limiting who can order PDTs. Allowing prescribing of PDTs to health care practitioners beyond physicians would especially benefit mental health PDTs, he says.
- The second is getting coverage from payers. An October 2021 survey from Avalere Health and Pear found that 78% of payers and self-insured groups had little to no familiarity with PDTs. And of those who did, 40% currently cover PDT, though 50% anticipate coverage within the next 18 months.