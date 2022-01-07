S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 finished its first trading week of the new year to the downside. Moreover, equity ETFs attracted weekly inflows garnering $12.6B, according to the most recent Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund flow insight report.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed its first trading week of 2022 in the red, -1.85%, and is -1.85% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on December 31st to the close of January 7th.
- #1: Energy, +10.61% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +10.53%.
- #2: Financials, +5.36% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +5.43%.
- #3: Industrials, +0.65% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +0.64%.
- #4: Consumer Staples, +0.38% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.38%.
- #5: Materials, -1.48% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -1.44%.
- #6: Utilities, -1.61% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) -1.66%.
- #7: Consumer Discretionary, -2.59% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -2.46%.
- #8: Communication Services, -2.68% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -1.63%.
- #9: Health Care, -4.64% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -4.64%.
- #10: Information Technology, -4.70% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -4.64%.
- #11: Real Estate, -4.95% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -4.94%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.