Bitcoin slides to 3-month low amid broader crypto sell-off
Jan. 07, 2022
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's largest digital token with a $790B market cap, fades to as low as $40.4K per coin intra-day amid a broader risk-off day in cryptos.
- BTC briefly touched its September lows at $40K before recovering slightly to $41.8K. The global crypto market cap is falling more than 4% to $1.97T in the past 24 hours.
- The coin is off nearly 10% in the past week, down 15% M/M, though still elevated by 17% Y/Y.
- Many of the largest cryptos by market cap are down as much as 5% just in the past day, including: terra (LUNA-USD -10.2%), ether (ETH-USD -6.2%), binance coin (BNB-USD -4.9%), solana (SOL-USD -7.4%), cardano (ADA-USD -3.5%) and avalanche (AVAX-USD -7.1%).
- BTC, in addition to Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second largest crypto, decline well below their 200-day simple moving averages, implying a technical level of support has been breached by sellers.
- Still, crypto-related stocks fall, but not to the same degree as cryptos. Some of the largest decliners on Friday include: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT), Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC:GBTC), Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS), Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN), Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) make the biggest moves to the downside on Friday.
