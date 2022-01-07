Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine protects teens against COVID inflammatory condition
Jan. 07, 2022 4:41 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A CDC study found that adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 years old given the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine also had a high level of protection against multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)
- MIS-C is a severe postinfectious hyperinflammatory condition that can occur between two and six weeks after a mild or asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2.
- Results, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, found that after two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, effectiveness against MIS-C was 91%.
- Further, all of the 38 MIS-C patients in the study requiring life support were not vaccinated.
- Among 102 MIS-C case-patients, five (5%) were fully vaccinated, and 97 (95%) were unvaccinated.
- On Wednesday, the CDC recommended boosters for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.
