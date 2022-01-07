Richard Branson is said to plan for SPAC on Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange

  • Billionaire Richard Branson is said to be working on plans for Virgin Group to list a new SPAC in Amsterdam in the coming months.
  • A listing for a SPAC could be announced this quarter, according to a Sky News report earlier, which cited unidentified insiders. The SPAC vehicles is expected to raise around EU200M ($227M).
  • Branson has been working with the SPAC structure over the past few years including most recently Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), which went public late last month through a SPAC deal. The billionaire also took space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) public through a SPAC in 2019.
  • Earlier today in a Bloomberg interview Branson hinted that that the Sky News report was accurate, saying "Maybe you'll see me in Amsterdam sometime soon."
