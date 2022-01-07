Opendoor, Offerpad among iBuyers selling homes to corporate landlords - Boomberg
Jan. 07, 2022 5:00 PM ETOfferpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), OPEN, BX, KKRZG, ZBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- An analysis of more than 100K property records demonstrates that two of the largest iBuyers — Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)— are selling thousands of homes to corporate landlords backed by investment firms including Cerberus Capital Management, KKR (NYSE:KKR), and Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Bloomberg reports.
- The spotlight turned to iBuyers when Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) decided in November to shut down its home-flipping business after miscalculating the trajectory of home prices.
- iBuyers are companies that buy homes directly from consumers, through a streamlined process, then make light repairs and sell them quickly. While the companies have been touting the service as a convenience to prospective home sellers, the number of sales to large corporations implies that it may be pushing average buyers out of red-hot competitive housing markets, Bloomberg said. In many cases, the properties were never listed.
- About 20% of homes flipped by iBuyers last year ended up with investors and other entities, according to the analysis That rate doubled in some Sun Belt metro areas, where the companies are the most active, the article said. In some markets, such flips are occurring at a higher rate in communities of color.
- A representative for Offerpad (OPAD) told Bloomberg that most homes it sells are bought by individuals. "We have a diverse mix of customers that benefit from the ease and simplicity of our services," the person said. "Where investors choose to do business is a function of their strategy."
- Soon after Zillow (Z) disclosed the winding down of its home-flipping unit, the Wall Street Journal reported that Zillow agreed to sell ~2,000 homes in 20 U.S. markets to investment firm Pretium Partners.