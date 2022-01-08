Materials Round-up: Mesabi Trust registers biggest gain; Amyris slips to bottom
- The S&P Materials Select Sector Index closed this trading week with a -1.19% dip, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) was down -1.54%.
- Gold prices slipped on Thursday, closing -1.15% to $1,788.68 per ounce, as U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting signaled quicker interest rate hikes. The metal ended with a decline of ~2% for the week.
- Iron ore price, meanwhile, rose on Friday on optimism over potential demand recovery in China. Iron ore's most-active May contract (SCO:COM) on China's Dalian exchange ended daytime trading 1.4% higher at 719 yuan/mt ($112.78), on track for a weekly gain of more than 5%.
- Aluminum also showed strength on Friday, with benchmark aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) in London soaring to its highest since October at $2,980/mt before easing back to $2,914/mt. Prices rose around 3.5% this week after gaining 42% in 2021.
- Taking a look at this week's top gainers and losers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) +13.15%; The stock had a good run this week, hitting a high of $30.83 on Friday and eventually closing at $30.09. The company has been benefiting from increases in revenue as iron ore prices rise. However, SA contributor Grant Gigliotti is cautious on MSB, stating in his analysis that the stock is "overvalued."
- Largo Resources (NASDAQ:LGO) +12.15%
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) +10.23%; The steel producer has logged gains in its past seven trading session, jumping to a high of $48.96 on Thursday, before settling down at $48.27 on Friday.
- Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) +8.03%; The specialty chemical firm secured approval for use of its sulfate and 1,4-dioxane free surfactant technology in China this week.
- Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) +7.83%
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) -19.40%; Amyris is at high risk of performing badly as per SA Quant Ratings. The stock has inferior profitability and is overpriced when compared to other materials stocks.
- Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) -14.95%; The stock has plunged 84.72% in the past six months amid a delay in ramp-up of its first product, called Hyaline, and an abrupt exit of its CEO Josh Hoffman.
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) -14.01%; DNMR has also slid 70.69% over 1-Y period. However, recent analyses on the stock have been bullish, with one noting its huge growth potential.
- Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) -12.03%; The stock is down more than 45% from its Q320 highs, massively underperforming the Gold Miners Index.
- New Pacific Metals (NYSE:NEWP) -11.07%
