Disney slates new Pixar film to streaming, skipping theaters
Jan. 07, 2022
- In what could be read as a reaction to surging COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has slated its upcoming Pixar animated release Turning Red for Disney+ subscribers, skipping theaters.
- That marks the third Pixar film to skip a theatrical bow and head straight to streaming in the course of the pandemic, following the direct releases of Soul and Luca.
- The film will be available to subs at no additional charge starting March 11.
- Meanwhile, Toy Story film Lightyear is still on track to hit theaters in June.
- While Disney appeared to be stepping back from online/hybrid film releases, notably in September with the theatrical-only debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Disney's theater-only moves came in stark contrast with Warner Bros. (NYSE:T), for one, which had previously set all its 2021 films for simultaneous online release.
- However, CEO Bob Chapek said in the company's last earnings call that "we're sticking with our plan of flexibility," particularly amid uncertainty about market reaction to bringing family films back to a full theatrical window.