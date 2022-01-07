Disney slates new Pixar film to streaming, skipping theaters

Jan. 07, 2022 5:11 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • In what could be read as a reaction to surging COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has slated its upcoming Pixar animated release Turning Red for Disney+ subscribers, skipping theaters.
  • That marks the third Pixar film to skip a theatrical bow and head straight to streaming in the course of the pandemic, following the direct releases of Soul and Luca.
  • The film will be available to subs at no additional charge starting March 11.
  • Meanwhile, Toy Story film Lightyear is still on track to hit theaters in June.
  • While Disney appeared to be stepping back from online/hybrid film releases, notably in September with the theatrical-only debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Disney's theater-only moves came in stark contrast with Warner Bros. (NYSE:T), for one, which had previously set all its 2021 films for simultaneous online release.
  • However, CEO Bob Chapek said in the company's last earnings call that "we're sticking with our plan of flexibility," particularly amid uncertainty about market reaction to bringing family films back to a full theatrical window.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.