Crypto miners wrap up Q4 with robust mining growth even as bitcoin slumps
Jan. 09, 2022 10:24 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), MARA, RIOT, HUTBITF, XPDI, GREE, CLSK, ARBKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- A large chunk of cryptocurrency miners including, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), finish 2021 on a strong note, with expanding crypto production and hash rates even as digital currencies trade in a broad, nearly 3-month decline.
- These crypto miner stocks, with the exception of MARA and RIOT, gain at least triple digit returns in the past year. However, the group shed at least 25% of gains in the past month. Recent macro factors, including Kazakhstan riots and internet blackout and the Federal Reserve's hawkish pivot triggered a decline in bitcoin and a selloff in other risk assets as well.
- One of the more notable crypto miners, Core Scientific, which is expected to go public through a merger deal with special purpose acquisition company Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI), mined 1,044 BTC in December - the largest sum compared with peers. This represents a 313% increase from the prior month, holding a total of 5,296 BTC as of the end of 2021.
- Marathon Digital's (MARA) bitcoin (BTC-USD) production jumped to a record 484.5 in December vs. just 196 BTC produced in the prior month. Its hash rate of 3.5 exahash per second in December also jumps from 3.2 EH/s in the prior month. The company mined a total of 1,098 BTC in Q4.
- Still, Riot Blockchain's (RIOT) BTC production of 425 slips from 466 in November. It minted 1,355 BTC in Q4, compared with just 302 BTC in Q4 2020. Recall B. Riley recently cut price targets on both MARA and RIOT on the basis of higher-than-expected capital costs.
- Bitfarms' (BITF) mines 363 BTC in December, up from 339 in the previous month, holding a total of 3,452 coins at 2.2 EH/s.
- Ecofriendly miner Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) reported 168% growth in BTC production during the fourth-quarter. It mined 609 BTC in Q4 and 1,866 in 2021. Its hash rate of 1.4 EH/s also rises in 2021 vs. 0.4 EH/s in 2020.
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT), which mines both BTC and ethereum (ETH-USD), produced 276 BTC in December, up from 265 in November, with its hash rate of 2.0 EH/s rising from 1.7 EH/s in the prior month.
- On the other hand, CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had a more modest increase in December BTC production, with 226 mined last month vs. 218 in the prior period. It also sold 414 BTC at about $9K per coin higher than it's currently trading at. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) also mined 214 BTC, compared with 185 in the prior month - another relatively modest jump.
- SA contributor Clem Chambers, who rates bitcoin (BTC-USD) as Very Bearish, thinks it's poised to crash especially if it dips below $40K.
- See how crypto miners will fare with weaker bitcoin prices this year.