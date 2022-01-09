Big Lots, II-VI make Piper Sandler's top 20 short squeeze list: Alpha Tactics
- Piper Sandler Technical Market Strategist Craig. W. Johnson is out with his latest quarterly Alpha Alignment Report, which screens 900 stocks for a host of fundamental and technical factors.
- Along with the headline Alpha Alignment Index, the report also screens for an equal-weighted Short Squeeze Index for the first quarter.
- The 20 short-squeeze candidates are "based on Piper Sandler covered stocks that are exhibiting improving technical strength or evidence of a bottom, a Neutral or Overweight rating, and elevated short interest relative to their equity float," Johnson writes.
- The stocks must also have a market cap of more than $750M.
- The index has returned 50.8% since its inception at the start of 2020, slightly above the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).
- In sector representation, Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) drops off the list and Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) makes an appearance. Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) still has several names and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) candidates increase.
- Here are the stocks for this quarter's rebalancing by sector with the Piper Sandler price target, the % of float short and days to cover (the higher the likelier a squeeze):
- Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY)
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), PT $50, short interest 20.73%, days to cover 5.47
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY), $38, 15.64%, 2.76
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR), $140, 16.92%, 13.2
- Consumer Staples (XLP)
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), $21, 8%, 7.96
- Energy (XLE)
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), $50, 16.73%, 8.06
- CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), $19, 15.53%, 9.19
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), $25, 12.84%, 8.91
- Northern Oil and Gas $35, 13.72%, 7.02
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF)
- PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), $111, 8.61%, 5.04
- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), $78, 15.63%, 10.14
- The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), $23, 13.13%, 8.62
- Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), $46, 8.41%, 11.39
- Healthcare (XLV)
- Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN), $42, 12.91%, 12.29
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS), $26, 17%, 16.73
- Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ), $209, 7.4%, 8.41
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), $5, 13.03%, 11.98
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), $91, 15.68%, 12.46
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK)
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), $80, 16.99%, 13.79
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), $100, 8.74%, 3.68
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), $160, 9.15%, 7.22
