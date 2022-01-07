Momentus announces resignation of president Fred Kennedy
Jan. 07, 2022 5:46 PM ETMNTSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) announces the resignation of its president Fred Kennedy, effective Jan. 21.
- The firm's CEO John Rood will also assume the role of president.
- “We continue to make progress in preparing for launch of our first Vigoride as early as June 2022. The first Vigoride vehicle we plan to launch is undergoing additional work on some components, is scheduled to enter thermal vacuum testing later this month, and we have begun applying for the appropriate government licenses to support a June mission," said Rood.