Hot Stocks: Travel rebound; ROKU hits low; NYT drops; HOUR doubles in debut; AA sets high
- Stocks finished lower on Friday, led by a nearly 1% slide in the Nasdaq, as Wall Street has failed to mount a significant rebound after substantial losses posted earlier in the week. The release of the latest monthly jobs report fueled lingering skepticism that higher-risk names can keep 2021's momentum going in the face of a tightening Federal Reserve.
- Despite the overall dubious mood during the session, some stocks managed to bounce back from recent weakness. The travel sector sat at the forefront of this group, including notable gains in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).
- Looking at some of the day's other standout performers, Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) almost doubled in its debut session after pricing an IPO. Meanwhile, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) got a boost from a bullish analyst comment, driving it to a fresh 52-week high.
- On the other side of the spectrum, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) dropped on news that a key executive plans to leave the company. Shares fell to a new 52-week low.
- The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) also suffered a notable decline, posting a double-digit percentage slide on news of a half-a-billion-dollar purchase.
Sector In Focus
- A bullish analyst comment about the cruise sector pumped renewed momentum into travel-related stocks, as the industry continues to mount a recovery from the Omicron-related selling that took place last November and December.
- Friday's rebound followed losses in the previous two sessions. This helped the travel space consolidate gains posted over the past couple of weeks, as investors bet that the impact of the Omicron variant will not make a serious dent on the industry.
- Sentiment was helped by an analyst's note. Stifel flashed the green light on cruise stocks, saying operators have a clear path to reaching at least breakeven cash flow. The firm named Royal Caribbean (RCL) as its top pick.
- RCL advanced about 4% on Friday, as did competitors Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).
- The good vibes carried over other parts of the travel industry. American Airlines (AAL) showed an advance of 4%, while United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) both climbed about 3%.
- Cruise and airline stocks came under pressure in November, with the downward pressure intensifying amid the discovery of the Omicron variant around Thanksgiving. At that time, the sectors were weighed down by fear that the newest strain of COVID would have a massive impact on the travel industry, as had happened in previous waves of the pandemic.
- Following a period of uncertainty, these stocks tested their early December lows in the middle of last month before beginning a recovery.
- The sharp market sell-off earlier this week put the brakes on the recent upswing, leading to two days of weakness. Friday saw a stabilization, as investors once again took a glass-half-full approach to the sectors.
Standout Gainer
- Hour Loop (HOUR) nearly doubled in its first day as a public company. The stock closed at $7.99, a gain of about $3.99 on the session.
- The online retailer priced its IPO at $4 a share. It opened at $4.50 and continued to rise from there. Shares reached a peak of $10.33 in mid-afternoon action before moderating from there.
Standout Loser
- A major acquisition sparked a nearly 11% slide in the New York Times (NYT).
- The newspaper publisher confirmed reports that it will acquire sports subscription site The Athletic in an all-cash deal valued at $550M. The company plans to close the transaction during Q1.
- While the company touted the fact that the purchase will add to its revenue growth figures immediately after closing, NYT reported that the acquisition will reduce operating profit for about three years. This dilutive effect will come as the company plans to invest in scaling subscriptions and building its advertising business.
- NYT closed at $42.71, a decline of $5.10 on the day. The stock had a choppy performance in 2021, touching a 52-week high of $58.73.
- Shares have lost ground since early November, when investors reacted badly to an earnings report, despite results that nominally beat expectations. The stock has fallen about 23% over the last two months or so.
Notable New High
- Positive analyst sentiment and rising aluminum prices powered Alcoa (AA) to a 14-year high on Friday. The stock climbed 7% on the session.
- J.P. Morgan raised its price target on AA to $62 from its previous level of $52. The firm maintained its Overweight rating on the stock. Analyst Michael Glick said the aluminum producer offers a play on global energy prices, explaining that "higher power costs significantly steepen the cost curve for smelters exposed to spot pricing."
- AA also got a boost from higher prices for its underlying commodity. Aluminum prices rose to their highest mark since October -- climbing more than 3% for the first week of 2022 following a 42% jump in 2021.
- With these tailwinds pushing the stock higher, AA climbed $3.92 to finish at $62.37. Earlier in the day, shares reached an intraday 52-week high of $62.89.
- AA has been trending higher since the first half of 2020, when it traded below $6. Shares have climbed nearly 150% over the past year.
Notable New Low
- Roku (ROKU) retreated nearly 7% on news of the departure of a key manager. The decline sent shares of the streaming video platform to a new low.
- ROKU revealed that Scott Rosenberg, the general manager of its Platform business, will leave the company later this year. Rosenberg has been a high-profile exec at the firm, handling a pivotal business as the firm pivots more of its emphasis towards growing its content ecosystem.
- The company was vague about the timeline for Rosenberg's eventual departure, saying only that he will step down "sometime in the spring." ROKU also didn't reveal much about the reason for the split, stating only that the 10-year company veteran was "ready for his next professional challenge."
- ROKU declined $13.42 to close the session at $180.41. Shares finished just off an intraday 52-week low of $178.61 set earlier in the day.
- The stock reached a 52-week high of $490.76 in 2021 but has been losing ground steadily since the middle of the year, as investors worry about slowing user growth rates. ROKU has now fallen about 57% in the past six months.
- For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks on the day, turn to SA's On The Move section.