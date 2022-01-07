Bilibili dips as Morgan Stanley moves to sidelines on low cash flow visibility
Jan. 07, 2022 6:04 PM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) slipped 1.5% today alongside a downgrade at Morgan Stanley, which is downgrading to Equal Weight, seeing a limit to visibility into the company's cash flow.
- Morgan Stanley has called out the issue before: In March 2020, it pointed out low free cash flow visibility tied to unfavorable unit economics in the company's non-gaming operations.
- Gross margin was on a downtrend in 2021, it notes - going from 24% in Q1 to 22% in Q2, then to 20% in Q3 - and it expects the figure to be around 18-19% this year, continuing that trend.
- Meanwhile, "Macro weakness, regulatory risks, competition, and interest rate hikes imply limited room for re-rating." The firm's estimates for revenue, gross profit and gross margin are 7%, 28%, and 5.5 percentage points below consensus.
- Bilibili faces a challenging monetization outlook this year, it says: Game revenue growth is back-end loaded thanks to the company's self-developed titles, but a "limited track record" has Morgan Stanley keeping its growth forecast at 5%. vs. the Street's expectations for 20%. And an advertising downcycle is ongoing for the first half of 2022 due to macro weakness, a high base and regulation.
- It's got a price target of $45 (meaning implied upside is 17%); that's near a Street low.