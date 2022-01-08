Regional bank stocks jump the most this week among financial sector as yields climb

Jan. 08, 2022

  • U.S.-based regional bank stocks perform the best among financial stocks (with a $2B+ market cap) in the first trading week of 2022, as interest rates rally to new post-pandemic highs.
  • The top five biggest gainers in the financial sector for the week ended Jan. 7 includes:
  • First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) +15.8% jumps;
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) +15.2% gains after Barclays upgrades the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight;
  • M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) +15.2% rises;
  • Chile-based regional bank Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) +14.9% and;
  • Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) +14.8% increases after being picked in the Wedbush Best Ideas List.
  • The top five largest decliners this week includes:
  • Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) -22.7% falls;
  • Life and health insurer Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) -17.4% dips;
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) -13.9% slides;
  • Cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) -13.3% declines as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and crypto markets more broadly fade lower, and;
  • Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) -13.3% slips after B. Riley cuts its price target on the stock due to higher-than-expected capital costs.
  • Earlier, Bitcoin slides to its three-month low as cryptos take a nosedive.
