FedEx flags shipment delays as reduced staffing, severe weather hit deliveries
Jan. 07, 2022 5:56 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX), UPSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) warns the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant has caused staffing shortages and delays in shipments transported on aircraft, while severe winter storms in the U.S. and at its main air hub in Memphis, Tenn., also are posing challenges.
- "The explosive surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff in the FedEx Express air network," the company says in a service alert. "Additionally, severe winter weather across the country has placed a strain on operations... so please expect some delays."
- However, rival United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) says call-outs due to omicron have not impacted its service levels, although bad weather in the Louisville and Philadelphia areas caused some delivery delays.
- FedEx has struggled throughout the past year to adequately staff its delivery network due to COVID-19 and the tight labor market.