Billionaire George Kaiser's Excelerate Energy files for IPO
Jan. 07, 2022 6:49 PM ETBOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Billionaire George Kaiser's LNG energy-services provider Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) unveiled plans late Friday for an IPO.
- Excelerate said in a securities filing that it intends to conduct an offering of its Class A common shares, which would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EE.”
- The company said it aimed to raise up to $100M through the initial public offering, but that's likely just a placeholder number. The company didn't disclose terms like how many shares it plans to sell or at expected price range per share.
- Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, the company added.
- Based in Texas, Excelerate provides a range of services to the liquified natural gas industry, including floating storage and regasification units, along with infrastructure development.
- The company’s majority stakeholder is Kaiser, who Forbes magazine lists as having a $10.4B fortune − making him the 76th wealthiest American and 476th richest person worldwide.
- In addition to his EE shares, Kaiser holds sizeable stakes in Bank of Oklahoma owner BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Oklahoma City Thunder pro-basketball team.
