Billionaire George Kaiser's Excelerate Energy files for IPO

  • Billionaire George Kaiser's LNG energy-services provider Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) unveiled plans late Friday for an IPO.
  • Excelerate said in a securities filing that it intends to conduct an offering of its Class A common shares, which would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EE.”
  • The company said it aimed to raise up to $100M through the initial public offering, but that's likely just a placeholder number. The company didn't disclose terms like how many shares it plans to sell or at expected price range per share.
  • Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, the company added.
  • Based in Texas, Excelerate provides a range of services to the liquified natural gas industry, including floating storage and regasification units, along with infrastructure development.
  • The company’s majority stakeholder is Kaiser, who Forbes magazine lists as having a $10.4B fortune − making him the 76th wealthiest American and 476th richest person worldwide.
  • In addition to his EE shares, Kaiser holds sizeable stakes in Bank of Oklahoma owner BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Oklahoma City Thunder pro-basketball team.
