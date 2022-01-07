SmileDirectClub appoints Troy Crawford as interim CFO

Jan. 07, 2022 6:42 PM ETSDCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has appointed Troy Crawford, Chief Accounting Officer to the position of its interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8, 2022.
  • Mr. Kyle Wailes, CFO to step down from his position on Jan. 07, after announcing his resignation on Dec. 7 to pursue a CEO opportunity at a Nashville healthcare company.
  • Mr. Crawford has served as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer since January of 2020.
  • Mr. Crawford’s compensation consists of an annual base salary of $525,000, with a target bonus opportunity of 50% of his base salary and an annual target equity award opportunity worth 75% of his base salary in restricted stock units.
  • The Company is continuing its external search for its next Chief Financial Officer and has engaged an executive search firm.
