Crude oil at $80 pushes energy stocks to week's biggest gains

  • Crude oil futures closed lower Friday but rallied ~5% for the week, boosted by a confluence of events including unrest in Kazakhstan, pipeline maintenance in Libya, and a deep freeze in Canada and the northern U.S. that threaten to add to supply outages.
  • Kazakhstan is worrisome because it exports 1.5M bbl/day of oil and "the violence is near the oil producing center," Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research, tells MarketWatch.
  • OPEC+ confirmed plans to increase oil supplies by 400K bbl/day next month, although a Reuters survey showed production missed targets during December.
  • WTI February crude (CL1:COM) closed Friday -0.7% at $78.90/bbl, but the front-month contract still jumped 4.9% for the week, while March Brent crude (CO1:COM) rose 5.1% on the week to settle at $81.75/bbl.
  • The rebound in energy prices could be reaching levels that would prompt a substantial increase in oil drilling, according to a quarterly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which says energy firms it surveyed would need to see crude oil at $73/bbl before they ramp up drilling.
  • Oil executives at this week's Goldman Sachs energy conference said they would maintain financial discipline with lower capex and higher shareholder returns - with one possible exception.
  • Energy was the week's top S&P sector performer, +10.6%, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) hitting all-time highs Friday.
  • The week's top 10 gainers in energy and natural resources: NEX +54.3%, KLXE +39%, RES +26%, PBF +25.6%, KOS +25.1%, LBRT +25%, HPK +22.2%, REI +21.9%, BPT +21.6%, ESTE +20.2%.
