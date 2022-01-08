Sinclair Broadcast nears deals to stream local NBA games, tap new loan - Bloomberg
Jan. 07, 2022 7:16 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is nearing deals for its regional sports net subsidiary to carry the National Basketball Association this year, with the help of $600 million in financing.
- The loan - and the streaming rights deal - could be announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg reports.
- Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group, largely made up of the former Fox regional sports networks, would launch a streaming service later in the first half, expanding on its existing streaming service for regional subscribers, according to the report.
- That could help Diamond generate new earnings to put a dent in more than $8 billion of debt that originated with the 2019 transaction.
- While the debt has no maturities in the near future, it has traded at distressed levels as Diamond looked to negotiate streaming rights to a number of sports.
- The new streaming app will be financed with a super-priority first-lien loan from existing secured creditors, Bloomberg says.
- Sinclair is up 1.6% after hours and closed 7.6% higher.
- Crucial to the new platform, in December Diamond secured a multi-year renewal of its digital/outer-market distribution rights to the National Hockey League.