  • Communications Services stocks faltered as a group this week, with some previous technology-focused runners coming back to earth a bit.
  • The Communications stocks were toward the back of the S&P 500 sector pack, declining 2.7% as a group - better off than Real Estate stocks which slid 5%, but well behind Energy (+10.6%) and Financials (+5.4%) on the week.
  • And a continuing pullback in some former high-flying Internet stocks paced the decliners. The biggest loser for the week (among large-cap stocks) was Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), down 20.9% and marking its fourth straight down session on Friday following the news that the head of its successful Platform business would exit the company. (It also fell by a double-digit percentage Wednesday as Atlantic Equities saw 50% downside in the stock.)
  • Not too far behind it was Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), down 18.2% for the week and losing ground on four of the five sessions, topped off by Friday, when it fell 5.4% after reports that it would try to rebuild a Chinese app it made with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) against a tough regulatory environment.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was the third-biggest loser, down 17.2% for the week, and Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was right behind it, down 16.4%; both of those stocks made their biggest leg down on Tuesday as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) moved to sell some $3 billion worth of the stock, leading investors in Tencent's investments to wonder what other divestments were ahead.
  • The weekly gainers were marked by some consolidation-related buying. The top winner by far (among large-cap stocks) was Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), up 27.7% with most of that coming Friday as BofA upgraded the stock, seeing an "extremely favorable" risk-reward in Discovery's upcoming tie-up with WarnerMedia (NYSE:T). AT&T also made a rare appearance among weekly top gainers in the sector, fifth best with a 6.9% gain.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - also frequently the subject of M&A speculation, and which along with WarnerMedia is looking at a sale of the CW network - was the second-biggest gainer for the week, up 17.3%, ahead of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), a 9.7% gainer, and Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), a 7% gainer.
  • The week's top five gainers among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):
  • Discovery (DISCA), +27.7%;
  • ViacomCBS (VIAC), +17.3%;
  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN), +9.7%;
  • Omnicom (OMC), +7%;
  • AT&T (T), +6.9%.
  • The week's top five decliners among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):
  • Roku (ROKU), -20.9%;
  • Roblox (RBLX), -18.2%;
  • Bilibili (BILI), -17.2%;
  • Sea Limited (SE), -16.4%;
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), -15.5%.
