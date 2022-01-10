Disney debuts on Credit Suisse 'Top of the Crop' list, Amazon returns: At the Open
Jan. 10, 2022 8:01 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), EMR, DFSAMZN, MSFT, DNB, PVH, BMRN, FCX, NGL, WU, AXP, IRMBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Credit Suisse releases its best of the best picks to seven stocks for January.
- Credit Suisse Product Manager Andrew St. Pierre defines the "Top of the Crop" stocks as the "highest conviction combined with the least demanding market expectations."
- The "Top of the Crop" criteria are:
- High conviction calls: "Highest conviction Outperform ideas where CS analysts' estimates and target prices are above consensus and consensus is not overly bullish."
- View through HOLT: Credit Suisse's HOLT is a model aiming for objectivity in converting income and balance sheet information into cash flow return on investment. "Outperform ideas with least demanding market expectations. Market-implied CFROI is below forecast CFROI and historical median."
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) is a new highest conviction pick that goes right to the Top of the Crop list, as does Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) and Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) returns to the Top of the Crop list after a hiatus of a couple of months.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) and PVH (NYSE:PVH) remain on the list for a total of seven.
- BioMarin Pharma (NASDAQ:BMRN) is another new highest conviction pick.
- The top underperform ideas are still Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), NGL Energy (NYSE:NGL), Western Union (NYSE:WU), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM).
- Disney is the only Buy-rated stock in UBS' media coverage.