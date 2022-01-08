ShockWave Medical jumps on report of takeover interest
Jan. 07, 2022 8:06 PM ETShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) surged 15% in after hours trading after a report the company has received takeover interest.
- The company is working with an alternative to consider a merger or partnership with another health-care company, according to a Bloomberg report. There's no certainty any talks will lead to a transaction.
- The report comes ahead of next week's annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, one of the healthcare/pharma industry's premier events, which often has deal announcements associated with the event.
- Recall in November, Shockwave's one year data shows safety, efficacy of coronary intravascular lithotripsy.
