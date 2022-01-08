ShockWave Medical jumps on report of takeover interest

Jan. 07, 2022 8:06 PM ETShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) surged 15% in after hours trading after a report the company has received takeover interest.
  • The company is working with an alternative to consider a merger or partnership with another health-care company, according to a Bloomberg report. There's no certainty any talks will lead to a transaction.
  • The report comes ahead of next week's annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, one of the healthcare/pharma industry's premier events, which often has deal announcements associated with the event.
  • Recall in November, Shockwave's one year data shows safety, efficacy of coronary intravascular lithotripsy.
  • Also see, Catalyst watch for next week: Biogen, Five Below, Tritium and Monster Beverage in the spotlight.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.