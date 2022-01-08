LABU, NAIL and NRGU among etfs weekly movers

Jan. 08, 2022 10:05 AM ETWEBL, BNKD, LABU, NAIL, LABD, NRGD, BNKU, DPST, OILU, NRGUBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Gainers: Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) +37%.
  • Microsectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3X Leveraged (NYSEARCA:OILU) +34%.
  • Regional Banks Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:DPST) +29%.
  • Microsectors 3X U.S. Big Banks ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) +28%.
  • S&P Biotech Bear 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:LABD) +24%.
  • Losers: Microsectors -3X U.S. Big Oil Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) -29%.
  • Homebuild & Suppliers Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:NAIL) -26%.
  • Microsectors -3X U.S. Big Banks ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) -24%.
  • S&P Biotech Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:LABU) -24%.
  • DJ Internet Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:WEBL) -19%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.