LABU, NAIL and NRGU among etfs weekly movers
- Gainers: Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) +37%.
- Microsectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3X Leveraged (NYSEARCA:OILU) +34%.
- Regional Banks Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:DPST) +29%.
- Microsectors 3X U.S. Big Banks ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) +28%.
- S&P Biotech Bear 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:LABD) +24%.
- Losers: Microsectors -3X U.S. Big Oil Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) -29%.
- Homebuild & Suppliers Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:NAIL) -26%.
- Microsectors -3X U.S. Big Banks ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) -24%.
- S&P Biotech Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:LABU) -24%.
- DJ Internet Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:WEBL) -19%.