Allegheny top industrial gainer while airlines bounce back; Enovix picks #1 loser tag
- Allegheny Technologies led a diverse group of gainers, while battery maker Enovix led the decliners' pack in the first week of 2022.
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Jan. 7 in the green +0.64% while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in the red -1.87%.
- The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +10% in the first week of 2022.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) +14.63%. The specialty materials maker did not have any major news but the stock did not skip a beat and kept rising steadily throughout the week. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Bullish on the stock with an Average Price Target of $23.38. SA contributor Industrious Investor writes, Allegheny Technologies: Long Time Horizon Required.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) +13.35%. Airline stocks recovered from what was a torrid last week of 2021. The Irish airline rose steadily in the week and so did its peers, which did not make the top five but all gained: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +8.06%; Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +6.22%; Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +5.86%; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) +5.14%. In December 2021, Bank of America kept a Buy Rating on Ryanair as it pointed to its strong balance sheet and superior unit costs, which are said to make it well placed to withstand a tough winter and gain market share when European travel starts to recover.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five gainers against XLI:
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) +11.11%. The payment processing company which was the fifth worse performing stock of 2021, brought in gains in the new year for its investors. Earlier in the week, Truist Securities raised price target on Global Payments to $175 from $165. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Bullish on the stock.
- Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) +10.43%. Deere rose the most on Jan. 4 (+6.05%) following announcement that it produced a fully autonomous tractor that is ready for large-scale production and will be available to farmers later this year. In addition, Baird reiterated his Buy rating on Deere while raising his stock price target to $475 from $425, implying ~25% gains from recent levels.
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) +10.12% rounded up the top five by coming in a close behind Deere. The Quant Rating is Bearish on the stock.
- The week's top five decliners among Industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -16% this week.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) -27.49%. The lithium-ion battery maker lost throughout the week, with the most on Jan. 5 (-12.07%). The day saw several industrial stocks see red as we would see with some other stocks in the list. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating, however, is Very Bullish on the stock with an Average Price Target of $43.17.
- Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) -23.61%. The Quant Rating is Neutral for the temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider. SA contributor BioSci Capital Partners writes, Cryoport: More Growth Going Into New Year 2022.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five decliners against XLI:
- TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) -22.43%. Autonomous trucking company fell in the week despite an announcement that it was expanding its partnership with Nvidia aimed at developing an advanced autonomous domain controller specifically engineered for its Level 4 autonomous trucking applications. During year end 2021, the company had announced that it successfully completed the world's first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention. SA contributor Bamboo Works writes, Successful Test Puts TuSimple In Fully Autonomous Driver's Seat.
- Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) -18.62%. The residential swimming pool maker's stock slipped the most on Jan. 5 (-11.30%), the day after it announced a public offering of 12M common shares on Jan. 4 post market.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) -16.52%. The energy services provider lost the most on Jan. 5 (-11.37%). The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Bullish on the stock with the Average Price Target of $86.73. SA contributor Peter F. Way, CFA, writes, Ameresco: Alternative Energy Play As Seen By Market-Makers.