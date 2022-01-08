Palihapitiya-backed SPAC in talks to take ProKidney public

  • A SPAC backed by Chamath Palihapitiya and Suvretta Capital is said in talks to take medical technology company ProKidney public.
  • SPAC Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp III (NASDAQ:DNAC) is in discussions with ProKidney for a deal that will value the combined company at more than $1B, according to a Bloomberg report. A transaction could be announced as early as next week.
  • ProKidney has the potential to restore kidney function by using the patient’s own (autologous) kidney cells, according to the company's website.
  • Investor Palihapitiya has take several companies public through SPAC deals in the past few years including Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).
  • Recall in June, new Palihapitiya healthcare SPACs IPO'd this week, but Wall Street isn’t giddy.
  • Also see, fresh off SOFI deal, Palihapitiya launches $800M of IPOs for new biotech SPACs.
