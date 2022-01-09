Ocugen announces booster data for partner’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Jan. 08, 2022 8:58 PM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

India"s Covaxin Vaccine Administered In Harare

Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images News

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it plans to commercialize in the U.S. generated over a 10-fold increase in antibody levels across a range of coronavirus variants.
  • Disclosing the Phase 2 data posted by its partner Bharat Biotech for Covaxin, Malvern, Pennsylvania-based biotech said that the studies on its effectiveness against the Omicron variant are currently ongoing, and the results would be reported shortly.
  • In the analysis of those aged 12 – 64 years who received the additional dose six months after the second dose, the wild-type neutralizing antibodies (PRNT50) GMTs rose in a month from the second dose. The antibody levels were detectable in more than 75% of all subjects even after six months from the second dose.
  • However, from a baseline at six months from the second dose, GMTs against Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus variants jumped 10·9, 161·0, 264·7, and 174·2 fold, respectively, a month after the booster.
  • The data on the booster shot indicated no serious adverse events, including hospitalization or death, the company added. The study results are yet to undergo peer review.
  • An inactivated form of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin was granted the Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.