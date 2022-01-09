Ocugen announces booster data for partner’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Jan. 08, 2022 8:58 PM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it plans to commercialize in the U.S. generated over a 10-fold increase in antibody levels across a range of coronavirus variants.
- Disclosing the Phase 2 data posted by its partner Bharat Biotech for Covaxin, Malvern, Pennsylvania-based biotech said that the studies on its effectiveness against the Omicron variant are currently ongoing, and the results would be reported shortly.
- In the analysis of those aged 12 – 64 years who received the additional dose six months after the second dose, the wild-type neutralizing antibodies (PRNT50) GMTs rose in a month from the second dose. The antibody levels were detectable in more than 75% of all subjects even after six months from the second dose.
- However, from a baseline at six months from the second dose, GMTs against Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus variants jumped 10·9, 161·0, 264·7, and 174·2 fold, respectively, a month after the booster.
- The data on the booster shot indicated no serious adverse events, including hospitalization or death, the company added. The study results are yet to undergo peer review.
- An inactivated form of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin was granted the Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November.