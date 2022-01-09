Penumbra is said to explore deal with Shockwave Medical
Jan. 08, 2022 10:15 PM ETShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV), PENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is said to be exploring a potential deal with Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV).
- Penumbra (PEN) has held discussions with Shockwave (SWAV) about a possible combination, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The news comes after a Bloomberg report yesterday that Shockwave Medical had received interest about a potential takeover. Shockwave shares gained 17% in after hours trading on Friday on news of the potential interest.
- The report comes ahead of next week's annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, which often has deal announcements associated with the event. Penumbra is scheduled to present at conference on Tuesday.