Tesla raises price of "Full Self-Driving" software to $12,000
Jan. 09, 2022 2:36 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor7 Comments
- "Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17. Just in the US," tweeted Elon Musk on Saturday. "FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release."
- The premium driver assistance package, marketed as "Full Self-Driving," or FSD, currently costs $10,000 up-front, or $199 per month for most customers. "Monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release," Musk added in the tweet thread. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) began testing FSD in Beta in October 2020, when it was priced at $8,000 for a select group of customers, but increased the price to $10,000 shortly thereafter.
- Flashback from May 2020: "The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval. It that point, the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000."
- Tesla's (TSLA) Full-Self Driving option includes standard Autopilot functions (automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keeping and adaptive cruise control), as well as sophisticated features like automatic lane-changing, stop light recognition and "Smart Summon." Most importantly, it does not yet allow cars to drive themselves automatically despite the name.
- More commentary: Musk recently talked about FSD on the Lex Fridman Podcast, saying it's "looking quite likely" that Tesla (TSLA) will "solve Level 4 FSD" in 2022. "Anyone who's been following the Full-Self Driving beta closely will see that the rate of disengagements has been dropping rapidly. There's engagement B where the driver intervenes to prevent the car from doing something dangerous, potentially. The interventions per million miles have been dropping dramatically... I think it's got to be at least two or three times better, higher safety than a human. Two or three times lower probability of injury than a human before we would actually say, 'okay, it's okay to go.' It’s not going to be equivalent, it's going to be much better."