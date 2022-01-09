Huntsman, Trinseo most likely to undertake transformative M&A, Jefferies says

Jan. 09, 2022

  • Mergers & acquisition activity in the chemical sector is likely to pick up in 2022-2025 and the pace of M&A may quicken if chemical valuation multiples continues to compress this winter, according to Jefferies.
  • In a base case, companies that Jefferies covers are expected to conduct ~$18B in in M&A over the next few years. At the "extreme," in a trend (or better) growth environment, companies could look to do a further a $485B in M&A by levering up to 3.5x pro for net debt/EBITDA, or 53% of the current market cap.
  • "Low real interest rates, and a dramatic valuation premium for `in favor' business models, suggest any improvement in corporate confidence on medium-term growth will likely translate into more M&A in 2022-2025, mostly at the expense of buybacks," Jefferies analysts including Laurence Alexander, Kevin Estok and Daniel Rizzo wrote in a Jan. 6 note.
  • The cyclicals likely have the most "scope for transformation," though they may struggle to find targets at their valuation multiples.
  • Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) are viewed by Jefferies as the most likely to undertake "transformative" M&A and the companies may even decide to divest some current business to pay for their portfolio shift. Huntsman and Trinseo are buy rated at Jefferies.
  • Air Products (NYSE:APD) ("hold-rated") and Linde (NYSE:LIN) ("buy-rated") are companies where acquisitions would likely to be "suboptimal," according to Jefferies.
  • "The most likely scenario, in our view, would involve some companies levering up for large-scale M&A while most stick to their current portfolios and only pursue bolt-on transactions," the Jefferies analysts wrote.
