SA readers double down on crypto, pick up Douglas Elliman and drop Blackberry
Jan. 09, 2022 2:44 PM ET BTC-USD, DOUG, BB, VGR, ETH-USD, AVAX-USD, ALGO-USD, LUNA-USD By: Brian Stewart
- Investors turned away from cryptocurrencies last wee, sending the sector sharply lower. However, SA readers remain intrigued by the asset class, adding many of the top cryptos to their portfolios at a furious pace, according to an analysis of portfolio additions and deletions.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Avalanche (AVAX-USD), Algorand (ALGO-USD) and Luna (LUNA-USD) all received significant attention last week.
- Elsewhere, readers also snapped up a new member of the Wall Street family. They added recent spin-off Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) at a substantial rate compared to removals.
- On the other side of the spectrum, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) saw its stock dropped from SA portfolios at a high rate, just as the once prominent player in the smartphone market shutdown service on its iconic mobile devices.
Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Algorand, Luna
- The cryptocurrency space ran into a buzzsaw last week. Ongoing signals that the Federal Reserve intends to be aggressive in removing its stimulus programs led investors to transition out of riskier assets into less-speculative places to park their money.
- Cryptocurrencies became high-profile victims of this trade. The overall global crypto market dropped below $2T in market cap, after hitting a peak of $3T back in November.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped from a level just below $51K in late December to a mark below $42K at the end of last week. Ethereum (ETH-USD) saw a similar chart pattern, dropping from above $4.1K just before Christmas to around $3.2K at the end of last week.
- And yet, crypto retained its attraction for SA readers, despite the substantial market cap haircuts. Readers added both BTC and ETH last week at rates of more than 3:1 compared to deletions.
- Outside of the two most prominent crypto players, Avalanche (AVAX-USD) garnered the most attention. SA readers added this Ethereum competitor at a rate of 8:1 compared to deletions. There was also heavy interest in Algorand (ALGO-USD) and Luna (LUNA-USD), both with add/delete ratios of around 6:1.
Douglas Elliman
- Douglas Elliman (DOUG) came public in the final days of 2021, spinning off from Vector Group (NYSE:VGR). The stock has had a bumpy ride in its early Wall Street career, but SA readers have shown optimism, adding the stock to their portfolios last week at a rate of about 28:1 compared to deletions.
- DOUG, a real estate brokerage and services firm, was previously part of VGR, which will now continue as a more concentrated tobacco play through its Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco brands.
- After starting its trading career at $10, DOUG rose in its debut session, jumping to a closing price of $12.13. However, shares have seen selling pressure since. The stock closed Friday at $10, right at its original opening price.
BlackBerry
- Last week, BlackBerry (BB) said "goodbye" to its iconic smartphone, ending service for the one-time industry bellwether to focus more on software offerings for the automotive and cybersecurity industries. The shutdown, which took place on Jan. 4, impacted hundreds of thousands of remaining users of its phones.
- In response to this, SA readers said their own form of "goodbye" to the company. The stock saw one of the highest ratios of deletions to additions last week, with users dropping the name at a pace of 1.4:1.
- BB's top executive framed the shutdown as a necessary step forward. While he said he regretted ending service for its remaining phone users, BlackBerry CEO John Chen said the decision allowed the company to move on to "bigger and better things."