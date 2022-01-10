GM says in sync with California on emission rules; state could buy GM EVs
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it agrees to recognize California's authority to set vehicle emission standards under the Clean Air Act, making it eligible for the state government to purchase the company's electric vehicles for its fleet.
- "GM is joining California in our fight for clean air and emission reduction as part of the company's pursuit of a zero-emissions future," Newsom says.
- Three years ago, California Governor Newsom said the state would not buy GM vehicles for its government fleets because the company had supported then-President Trump's attempts to ban California from making its own emissions rules.
- California bought $58.6M in GM vehicles during 2016-18.
- GM has said it plans to spend $35B by 2025 to develop EVs and self-driving cars, and to achieve an all-electric lineup by 2035.