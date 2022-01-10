Chairman of one of China's top life insurance companies is under anti-corruption probe

  • The chairman of China Life Insurance Co. (NYSE:LFC) is under an anti-corruption probe from a top Chinese regulator.
  • Wang Bin is being investigated by China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the life insurer said in a statement. LFC plans to hold a board meeting in the near future to decide on an acting chairman.
  • Bloomberg reported last week that China’s anti-graft campaign has brought down more than 20 financial officials as regulators investigate the nation’s $54 trillion financial system.
  • China Life Insurance (LFC) shares fell 2.1% in premarket trading in Hong Kong.
  • Also see SA contributor Tudor Invest Holdings piece entitled "China Life Insurance: One Year Cash Flow Greater Than Its Value."
