Chairman of one of China's top life insurance companies is under anti-corruption probe
Jan. 09, 2022 9:39 PM ETChina Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The chairman of China Life Insurance Co. (NYSE:LFC) is under an anti-corruption probe from a top Chinese regulator.
- Wang Bin is being investigated by China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the life insurer said in a statement. LFC plans to hold a board meeting in the near future to decide on an acting chairman.
- Bloomberg reported last week that China’s anti-graft campaign has brought down more than 20 financial officials as regulators investigate the nation’s $54 trillion financial system.
- China Life Insurance (LFC) shares fell 2.1% in premarket trading in Hong Kong.
