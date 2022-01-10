Exact Sciences reports preliminary Q4 and FY21 revenue above consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 12:48 AM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) reports preliminary revenue for Q4 and FY 2021 ended Dec. 31, 2021.
- Q4 and FY21 total revenue expected between $472M to $475M (consensus $440.8M) and $1,765.3M to $1,768.3M (consensus $1.73B), respectively.
- Q4 and FY21 COVID-19 testing revenue between $46.5M to $47.5M, a decrease of 53% Y/Y, and $142.5M to $143.5M, down 39%, respectively.
- Total revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, increased 16% Y/Y for Q4 and 29% for FY21.
- Q4 and FY21 Screening revenue anticipated between $277M to $278M, and $1,061.6M to $1,062.6M, respectively.
- Q4 and FY21 Precision Oncology revenue projected between $148.5M to $149.5M, and $561.1M to $562.1M, respectively.
- "Led by our top brands, Cologuard and Oncotype DX, and an exciting pipeline of tests in colon cancer screening, multi-cancer early detection, and minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring, we plan to fundamentally change how cancer patients are diagnosed and treated," said Kevin Conroy, Chairman and CEO.
- EXAS plans to report 2021 financial results during its February 2022 earnings call.