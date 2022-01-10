Asia-Pacific stocks mixed at the start of the week

Jan. 10, 2022 1:10 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Japan Closed.
  • China +0.24%.
  • Hong Kong +0.70%.
  • Australia -0.08%.
  • South Korea -1.04%.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose as high as 1.8% on Friday following the release of the December nonfarm payrolls report, where 199,000 jobs were added for the month. That fell significantly short of the market’s expectation for 422,000 jobs.
  • Covid cases have continued to rise sharply around the globe following the emergence of Omicron variant.
  • Oil prices advanced, with U.S. crude up 0.2% to $79.06 a barrel while Brent added 0.22% to $81.93.
  • Gold prices eased as traders awaited December U.S. inflation data that could stress the need for earlier-than-anticipated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve - Reuters.
  • Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,792.22 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,791.30. Spot silver shed 0.3% to $22.23 an ounce, platinum was flat at $955.55, and palladium fell 0.5% to $1,923.57.
  • Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $42,000 as cryptocurrencies continue to struggle.
  • U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.03%; S&P 500 -0.33%; Nasdaq -0.82%.
