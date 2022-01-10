Exact Sciences acquires PreventionGenetics, inks licensing deal with OncXerna Therapeutics

Jan. 10, 2022 1:29 AM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Scientists doing cancer research in laboratory

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has acquired PreventionGenetics, a genetic testing laboratory, to complement its advanced cancer diagnostics portfolio and support entrance into hereditary cancer testing (HCT).
  • Under the terms of the agreement, PreventionGenetics received total consideration of $190M, comprised of 50% in EXAS common stock and 50% in cash.
  • In addition, Exact Sciences and OncXerna Therapeutics, a precision medicine company, have entered into an exclusive license agreement to bring OncXerna's Xerna TME Panel lab services to more U.S. patients.
  • The Xerna TME (tumor microenvironment) Panel is an innovative gene expression score that helps identify patients likely to respond to anti-angiogenic and immunotherapies.
  • The agreement allows EXAS to provide more critical answers to cancer patients and physicians facing difficult therapy selection decisions while supporting biopharma partners in patient selection for their therapeutic programs.
  • Earlier, Exact Sciences reported preliminary revenue for Q4 and FY21.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.