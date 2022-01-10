Exact Sciences acquires PreventionGenetics, inks licensing deal with OncXerna Therapeutics
Jan. 10, 2022 1:29 AM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has acquired PreventionGenetics, a genetic testing laboratory, to complement its advanced cancer diagnostics portfolio and support entrance into hereditary cancer testing (HCT).
- Under the terms of the agreement, PreventionGenetics received total consideration of $190M, comprised of 50% in EXAS common stock and 50% in cash.
- In addition, Exact Sciences and OncXerna Therapeutics, a precision medicine company, have entered into an exclusive license agreement to bring OncXerna's Xerna TME Panel lab services to more U.S. patients.
- The Xerna TME (tumor microenvironment) Panel is an innovative gene expression score that helps identify patients likely to respond to anti-angiogenic and immunotherapies.
- The agreement allows EXAS to provide more critical answers to cancer patients and physicians facing difficult therapy selection decisions while supporting biopharma partners in patient selection for their therapeutic programs.
- Earlier, Exact Sciences reported preliminary revenue for Q4 and FY21.