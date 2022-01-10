Celyad Oncology outlines upcoming milestones for 2022

  • Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) announces program update and anticipated milestones for 2022.
  • Following the dose-escalation segment of the IMMUNICY-1 Phase 1 trial for CYAD-211, the next segment of the study will evaluate enhanced lymphodepleting regimens with the aim to improve cell persistence and potentially maximize the clinical benefit of the anti-BCMA CAR T candidate.
  • Enrollment in the cohorts evaluating enhanced lymphodepletion is ongoing and additional data from the CYAD-211 IMMUNICY-1 trial are expected in mid-2022.
  • Enrollment continues in the KEYNOTE-B79 Phase 1b trial for CYAD-101. Preliminary data are expected in H2 2022.
  • IND-enabling studies continue for CYAD-203. Submission of the IND application for CYAD-203 is expected in H2 2022.
  • Recent $32.5M private placement with Fortress Investment Group affiliate will fund further R&D of Company’s current allogeneic CAR T pipeline.
