Molecular Partners, Novartis report positive data from Phase 2 ensovibep study in COVID-19
Jan. 10, 2022 1:58 AM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN), NVSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announce that Part A of the EMPATHY clinical trial, that compared single intravenous doses of ensovibep vs. placebo to treat COVID-19, met the primary endpoint of viral load reduction over eight days for all three dosing arms.
- The secondary endpoint of hospitalization and/or Emergency Room (ER) visits related to COVID-19, or death showed an overall 78% reduction in risk of events across ensovibep arms compared to placebo; no deaths were observed in the ensovibep treatment arms.
- A total of 407 patients were recruited in the Phase 2 study and ensovibep was safe and well-tolerated at all doses (75mg, 225mg and 600mg) – with 75mg the planned dose for further development.
- The data will now undergo further review so that both the companies can determine the appropriate next steps for the program.
- Novartis confirms it will now exercise its option to in-license ensovibep from MOLN which will lead to a milestone payment of CHF150M, and, will seek expedited access globally, first via the FDA’s EUA process.
- In addition, Molecular Partners will be eligible to receive 22% royalty on sales.
- MOLN expects ~CHF133M cash and cash equivalents as per December 31, 2021. The company estimates its cash runway to extend well into 2025, excluding any potential royalty income as well as excluding potential further cash flows to or from R&D partners.