Biohaven forms research collaboration to advance TRPM3 antagonists for pain management
Jan. 10, 2022 2:12 AM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:BHVN) subsidiary along with CD3 and LICR at KU Leuven, have entered into an exclusive global license and research agreement to develop and commercialize TRPM3 antagonists to address the growing proportion of people living with chronic pain disorders.
- Under the agreement, Biohaven Therapeutics receives exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize KU Leuven's small-molecule TRPM3 antagonists.
- The portfolio includes the lead candidate, henceforth known as BHV-2100, which has demonstrated promising efficacy in preclinical pain models and will be the first to advance towards Phase 1 studies.
- KU Leuven will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional milestones and mid-single digit royalties on net sales of products resulting from the collaboration.
- Biohaven Therapeutics will support further basic and translational research at KU Leuven on the role of TRPM3 in pain and other disorders.