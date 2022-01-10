EC approves Amgen's Lumykras for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated lung cancer
Jan. 10, 2022 2:19 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for LUMYKRAS (sotorasib), for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.
- The EC decision follows the recommendation for approval by the CHMP and is based on the positive results from the Phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 clinical trial in NSCLC. LUMYKRAS 960 mg demonstrated an objective response rate of 37.1% and a median duration of response of 11.1 months.
- Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trials.
