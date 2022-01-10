Alnylam reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 global net product revenues
Jan. 10, 2022 3:30 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 global net product revenues for ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI and OXLUMO and provided additional updates on the products’ commercial launches.
- ONPATTRO net product revenues for Q4 and FY21 were ~$139M and $475M, respectively.
- GIVLAARI net product revenues for Q4 and FY21 were ~$41M and $128M, respectively.
- OXLUMO (lumasiran)net product revenues for Q4 and FY21 were ~$19M and $60M, respectively.
- As of year-end 2021, over 2,050, 350 and 140 patients worldwide were receiving commercial ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI and OXLUMO, respectively.
- Finally, the Company today reported that it expects its full year 2021 non-GAAP operating loss to be substantially improved relative to the prior year, as the Company continues to transition toward a self-sustainable financial profile.