Exelixis reports preliminary revenue for Q4 and FY21, provides 2022 guidance

Jan. 10, 2022 3:44 AM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments

2022 New Year - Clock And Fireworks - Countdown To Midnight - Abstract Defocused Background

RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announces preliminary results Q4 and FY 2021, and provided financial guidance for FY 2022.
  • Net cabozantinib revenues for Q4 and FY21 is expected to be ~$300M and ~$1.08B, respectively.
  • For FY2022, the company provides net product revenue guidance of $1.325B - $1.425B.
  • “We expect to have multiple, significant growth catalysts in 2022, including the potential for top-line readouts from up to three CABOMETYX phase 3 pivotal trials, the initiation of a robust pivotal trial program for XL092, and the expansion of our clinical programs for XB002 and XL102," said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., President and CEO.
  • EXEL's preclinical pipeline continues to advance with multiple new development candidates expected in 2022 from both small molecule and biotherapeutics platforms.
  • The complete Q4 and FY21 financial results are planned for release after market on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.