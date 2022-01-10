Exelixis reports preliminary revenue for Q4 and FY21, provides 2022 guidance
Jan. 10, 2022 3:44 AM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announces preliminary results Q4 and FY 2021, and provided financial guidance for FY 2022.
- Net cabozantinib revenues for Q4 and FY21 is expected to be ~$300M and ~$1.08B, respectively.
- For FY2022, the company provides net product revenue guidance of $1.325B - $1.425B.
- “We expect to have multiple, significant growth catalysts in 2022, including the potential for top-line readouts from up to three CABOMETYX phase 3 pivotal trials, the initiation of a robust pivotal trial program for XL092, and the expansion of our clinical programs for XB002 and XL102," said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., President and CEO.
- EXEL's preclinical pipeline continues to advance with multiple new development candidates expected in 2022 from both small molecule and biotherapeutics platforms.
- The complete Q4 and FY21 financial results are planned for release after market on Thursday, February 17, 2022.