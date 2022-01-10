forecast for three hikes in 2022, though some market participants are expecting more. Goldman Sachs is out with a fresh research note

that the Fed will raise rates four times this year, given rapid progress in the U.S. labor market and hawkish signals that signal faster normalization. The forecast comes after last week's release of FOMC minutes, which laid out a triple play for policy tightening: Rate hikes, tapering and a balance sheet runoff.