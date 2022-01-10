InterDigital extends term of JV and renews patent license pact with Sony Corporation of America

Jan. 10, 2022 4:37 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) announces an extension of its business partnership and renewal of its patent license with Sony Corporation of America.
  • Additionally, the companies agreed to extend the term of the Convida Wireless joint venture, which has helped them deepen their research in areas such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).
  • Convida Wireless was launched in 2013 as a JV to combine Sony's deep experience in consumer electronics with InterDigital's pioneering IoT expertise to drive new research in IoT communications and other areas of connectivity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.