InterDigital extends term of JV and renews patent license pact with Sony Corporation of America
Jan. 10, 2022 4:37 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) announces an extension of its business partnership and renewal of its patent license with Sony Corporation of America.
- Additionally, the companies agreed to extend the term of the Convida Wireless joint venture, which has helped them deepen their research in areas such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).
- Convida Wireless was launched in 2013 as a JV to combine Sony's deep experience in consumer electronics with InterDigital's pioneering IoT expertise to drive new research in IoT communications and other areas of connectivity.